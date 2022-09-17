Man killed after robbery suspects trap victims and open fire in NW Houston, police say

Police said the incident started after three men robbed one of the victims for his necklace outside of the Volcan Club in north Houston.

HOUSTON — A search is underway for two robbery suspects who killed a man after trapping their victims in a neighborhood and opening fire, according to Houston Police.

The incident began around 2:30 Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Volcan Club on Little York Road and the North Freeway.

Police said three men jumped out of a lifted Ford truck and robbed the group of men for one of their necklaces before leaving the scene. Two of the victims began following the robbers in a car into the Spring Branch area.

The suspects noticed they were being followed and managed to trap them in a cul-de-sac on Maybank Drive. As the victims tried to drive out of the cul-de-sac the suspects started shooting at their vehicle.

One of the victims, a 20-year-man, was shot several times and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they have surveillance video of the shooting and an investigation is underway.