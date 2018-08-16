TEXAS CITY, Texas — Police said a man and a juvenile girl have both been arrested for the death of a Texas City woman whose body was found in her home last Thursday.

This makes three people charged with murder for Lucia Bertrand's death. 37-year-old Amy Lynne Medina was arrested Sunday.

Bertrand’s body was found in a house in the 2900 block of Vance Avenue at about 3:35 p.m. Investigators have not confirmed how Bertrand was killed.

Police have been looking for the man, 19-year-old Cory Thomas McCray, since Saturday.

The Texas City Police Department said they will release more information about this case Thursday.

Bertrand’s family has established a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral costs.

