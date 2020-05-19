Watch: Gunman jumps the counter, terrifies clerk during motel robbery in NW Houston

Information about the suspect may be reported to police by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).

HOUSTON — Investigators hope someone will recognize the gunman who was caught on video terrorizing a clerk during a robbery at a motel off Highway 290, the Northwest Freeway in Houston.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division are asking for tips that will help lead police to the suspect, who is accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The crime happened Jan. 22 just after 11 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department:

“…an unknown male entered the Days Inn, located at 11002 Northwest Freeway, in Houston, Texas. The male displayed a handgun at the clerk and then jumped over the counter while demanded the money from the cash drawers. The suspect then opened the cash drawer and removed the money from the tray.”

Police described the suspect as a black male wearing dark clothing and red Nike shoes. Video surveillance shows he had a black jacket with white markings on it. His vehicle was a newer blue Toyota Corolla with false paper plates.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

