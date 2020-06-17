Driver gets into shootout with man who was following him in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — A man is in the hospital after getting into a shootout with a driver he was following, the Houston Police Department said.
Both men were driving about 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of Booker Street.
Investigators said one driver noticed he was being followed and pulled over.
The first driver reportedly confronted the person following him, and during the altercation, both men drew weapons and fired at each other.
Investigators said the second man, who was doing the following, was hit at least three times.
Both vehicles left the scene following the shootout, police said.
Several minutes later, the injured driver appeared at the hospital. He was immediately brought into surgery. His current condition hasn’t been reported.
It’s still unclear why he was following the other man.
