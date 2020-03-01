HOUSTON — A man was hospitalized Thursday night after he was shot in a laundromat parking lot in the Third Ward.

Police responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue. They found a car with a bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

The victim was taken to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center and was undergoing surgery. Officials are still searching for a suspect.

