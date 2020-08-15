Man injured in drive-by shooting near George Floyd's memorial in SE Houston

Houston police believe the shooting may be gang-related. No suspects are in custody at this time.

HOUSTON — A man was injured Saturday night in a drive-by shooting near George Floyd's memorial in southeast Houston.

This happened at about 10:15 p.m. outside the food mart on Tierwester Street and Winbern Street, which is the location of the memorial for George Floyd.

Houston police said they originally went to a hospital after receiving reports that a man was shot in the leg. They then received a call about a shooting outside the food mart and learned the two scenes were connected.

Preliminary information is that the victim was outside the food mart when a black SUV pulled up and someone from inside the vehicle started shooting.

The victim was hit once in the leg. He is expected to survive.

Police believe this shooting is possibly gang-related.

A woman who witnessed the shooting called it "senseless" and "immature."

There is no suspect information at this time.

Check back for updates.