HOUSTON — Another possible road rage incident ended in a shooting Tuesday night in southwest Houston.

Police say a man and a woman had a confrontation on the South Loop, and both pulled into a gas station on Almeda.

Police said the woman then called her boyfriend who showed up and confronted the other driver. That's when police say the other driver felt threatened and shot the woman's boyfriend.

Her boyfriend is expected to survive. Police are questioning everyone involved.

