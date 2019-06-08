HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a woman, leading to a standoff at a home north of Channelview late Monday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Precinct 3 Deputy Constables first responded to the 5700 Graycliff at about 4:45 p.m. A woman there reported being assaulted by the suspect.

Deputies arrived as the armed man ran back inside the home and refused to come out. Three children and two women were inside the home as well.

HCSO’s SWAT team was brought in with negotiators to help resolve the situation.

Eventually the women and children were released.

At about midnight the man exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies said the man started a fire in the home before leaving, but the fire department was able to put it out.

Nearby roads in the Pine Trails and Moriscott communities were shut down during the standoff but have since reopened.

