Man arrested after allegedly robbing, kidnapping roommate at gunpoint

Joshua DeLoach has been charged with robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing and kidnapping his roommate at the beginning of the month has been arrested, Houston police confirmed.

The department Tweeted the news of Joshua DeLoach's arrest on Thursday evening. He has been charged with robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired May 17.

Houston police released surveillance video of the terrifying ordeal on Monday. They needed the public's help in locating DeLoach who was caught on camera pointing a gun at his roommate, Justin Iwuji, and demanding him to get on his knees.

"I was shocked, I was confused, scared, nervous and that fight or flight instinct kind of kicked in," said the 31-year-old.

Iwuji said he had asked DeLoach to move out, and that's what set him off.

The Ring video shows them inside the townhome 300 block of EaDo Park Circle when the suspect approached Iwuji with a gun.

"Get on your knees," he demanded.

"What's the issue?" Iwuji asked.

"Get on your knees," the suspect repeated before grabbing the victim's phone and unplugging the Ring camera.

"Throws me a bandana and said, 'Cover up your eyes,'" Iwuji told us.

They went to the victim's room where he said DeLoach took his gun and Rolex and then opened Iwuji's cell phone and transferred $6,000 through Cash App.

Police said DeLoach eventually threw Iwuji in the back of his own SUV and drove to northwest Harris County. DeLoach had reportedly made a couple of stops along the way and during one of the stops, he got out of the vehicle and left.