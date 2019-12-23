A man was critically wounded in a shooting last Friday near the Galleria, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened in broad daylight, just before 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of Sage Road, just south of W. Alabama.

Police on Monday identified the victim as Don Bennett, 35. He was transported to an area hospital.

Police said Bennett and two other males were walking through a hotel parking lot at the above address when an unknown vehicle drove past and an occupant in the vehicle began shooting at the males.

Bennett was shot at least once. The other two men did not suffer any injuries.

Area residents told KHOU 11 they heard multiple gunshots from blocks away.

The suspect or suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.

At this time, there are no known suspects or motive in the shooting, HPD stated.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

