HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after he was brutally beaten outside a Valero gas station in northwest Houston, according to Houston police.

Police say surveillance footage showed the man being beaten by two other men in the parking lot of the Valero gas station off Old Bammel North Houston at the Tomball Parkway.

The two suspects fled the scene. There is no description of the suspects at this time. Police have not released a motive either.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.