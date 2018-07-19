HOUSTON – A man driving a Bentley was shot during a robbery as he was leaving a gentleman’s club in west Houston early Thursday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded around 5 a.m. to a call of a shooting in the 6100 block of Richmond Avenue. When police arrive at the scene, they found a man had been shot once.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was undergoing surgery.

Investigators said the man was leaving the club when he was approached by a male robbery suspect. During the robbery, the suspect shot the victim and then ran from the scene.

Police were conducting a search of the area and are checking to see if there were any witnesses or surveillance video of the incident.

