Suspect surrenders, baby safe after holding child hostage in NE Houston, police say

Police said the father took his 8-month-old baby hostage during a high-speed chase after assaulting his wife.

HOUSTON — A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff involving a baby, according to Houston Police.

The incident started after police were responding to a call about a possible assault between the man and his wife at a home on J C Oaks Circle.

When they arrived, the father left the scene and led police on a high-speed chase with the baby in his car. After about 20 minutes, the suspect drove back to the area and refused to get out of the car or let the baby go.

After hours of negotiating, the man came out with the baby in the air and surrendered to HPD SWAT. Investigators said the man had no intention to harm the baby, but that they wanted to make sure the 8-month-old was safe.

"It's his child. We don't think he had any intention of harming the baby," HPD SWAT Commander Megan Howard said. "However, leading police on a pursuit with a baby is not a safe activity."

Police said the man had open warrants for evading police and also DWI charges and could face even more charges after the incident.

Howard said officers were familiar with the home and that there have been other recent incidents in the area. Howard also said the suspect may also have been drinking before the incident happened.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.