HPD: Man dies after being hit by car going 100 mph in Montrose area

The man was walking on a sidewalk with a woman after leaving the Voodoo Doughnut near Westheimer and Montrose.

HOUSTON — A driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a man walking with a woman on a first date in the Montrose area early Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said they do have surveillance video of the deadly crash. This happened just before 2:30 a.m. just outside of the Voodoo Doughnut near Westheimer Road and Montrose

Houston police said a victim and a woman had just left the doughnut shop when a driver in a car speeding at 100 mph lost control of the vehicle, struck a curb, and hit the man. The victim was thrown a good distance away, and the car came to a stop after hitting a pole.

Witnesses in a pool hall next door told KHOU 11 News they helped call the police and aided the couple after the crash.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two passengers, a man and a woman, in the car with the female driver when the crash happened, police said. The man was taken to the hospital after being seriously injured.

Police said they investigating to see if the driver was intoxicated at the time of the deadly crash.