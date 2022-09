The man was walking on the freeway near West Park Drive when he was hit.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after being hit by two vehicles in southwest Houston Wednesday.

Houston police said the man was walking in the north lanes of Southwest Freeway near West Park Drive when he was hit by at least two vehicles.

The first driver of the car to hit him did not stop, police said. The second driver stayed.



The driver who stayed cooperated with investigators and did not show signs of intoxication, police said.