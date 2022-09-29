Police arrest man with gun outside Deer Park Elementary School

A staff member saw the man with the holstered weapon and alerted a school resource officer who called the Deer Park Police Department.

DEER PARK, Texas — A man with a gun was arrested Tuesday outside Deer Park Elementary school, police confirm.

Brendan Ladd, 21, was taken into custody by Deer Park police and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

An alert employee at the school on Luella Avenue saw a man with a holstered weapon and alerted a school resource officer who question him, according to Deer Park Elementary principal Whitney Rich.

"He cooperated with the officer, and based on their exchange, police do not believe the man had any ill intent," Rich said in a letter to parents.

According to court documents, Ladd was 5 to 10 feet from a door on the north side of the school when he was questioned. Rich said he didn't approach any students or staff members.

The resource officer called the Deer Park Police Department and they arrested Ladd at the school. In Texas, it's illegal to have a weapon on school grounds.

Principal's full letter to parents:

"I am writing to inform you about an incident that took place near our school today. The safety of our students and employees is our highest priority, and with that in mind, our school was placed on a precautionary shelter-in-place order earlier today while police responded to the situation.

At about 11 a.m., one of our office team members reported seeing an individual on the north side of the building who appeared to be carrying a firearm. She informed the school resource officer, who immediately approached the man outside. He surrendered his weapon to police and was detained.

Even though the man walked across the campus property, he never approached any students or employees. Still, under the Texas Penal Code, citizens are prohibited from carrying firearms on the premises of a school, including any grounds or buildings where a school activity is taking place.