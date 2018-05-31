MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County District Attorney says a man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for multiple crimes involving victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Todd Parker Neuwirth, 41, was arrested in September 2017 by Splendora police.

He was stopped for speeding on the Eastex Freeway and found to be in possession of a digital scale containing methamphetamine residue, as well as three scanners, blank checks, employment applications, credit cards, and numerous additional pieces of identifying information, mostly from individuals whose homes or places of business had been destroyed as a result of the flooding during Hurricane Harvey.

He was charged with fraudulent possession of identifying information and tampering with a government record.

Official say the State proved that the defendant had no fewer than twelve felony convictions, including a trip to federal prison in 2010 for defrauding at least six banks in a check cashing scam of up to $171,000.

A jury found Neuwirth guilty of his most recent charges on May 25, and he was handed down two concurrent sentences of 75 years in prison.

“This case once again underscores that juries in this community will not tolerate individuals like this defendant, who took advantage of and stole the identities from numerous innocent victims who were simply trying to repair their lives after the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey last year,” said prosecutor Sara Corradi.

