GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was sentenced to probation Thursday for an attempted bank robbery in Ada the judge called “rather pathetic.’’

Ronald Lee Jones didn’t have a weapon or make any threats when he entered the Chase Bank branch on Ada Drive SE last November, handed the manager a bag and directed him to fill it with 50s and 100s.

But his actions were pretty upsetting to the bank manager, Kent County Circuit Court Judge Curt Benson said.

“This branch manager now suffers mentally from what you did because of your selfish act,’’ Benson said. “It’s a rather pathetic thing that you did - obviously borne from some kind of desperation.’’

Jones was initially charged with bank robbery, a potential life offense. He pleaded no contest to larceny from a person, a 10-year felony.

He also pleaded no contest in a separate case for trying to cash a bad check at a United Bank branch in Cascade Township.

A cocaine possession case filed last year in Grand Rapids was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Benson placed Jones on probation for three years and gave him credit for nearly 400 days he’s spent in jail since his Nov. 13, 2018 arrest. He was released from the Kent County Jail Thursday afternoon.

If Jones violates probation, prison is still an option.

Jones, 53, has prior felony convictions, including two for possession of drugs.

