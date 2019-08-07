HOUSTON — Houston police hope the public won’t come up short when it comes to offering tips on a shoplifter.

It was May 17 at about 4 p.m. when a man was caught on video walking into a store at Town & Country Village. He grabbed a large stack of core temp shorts and ran from the business.

The business said the value of the stolen shorts was over $3,000.

Police described the suspected thief as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, wearing a purple dress shirt, dark jeans and black tennis shoes. He was seen getting into a black Ford Taurus.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

