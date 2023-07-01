Sheriff: Man found dead with apparent stab wounds along FM 1960 in N Harris County

Homicide investigators are headed to the scene, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The discovery was made Saturday morning around 7 a.m. on FM 1960 near the North Freeway in the Cypress Station area.

Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez said the man appeared to have been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide investigators are headed to the area and KHOU 11 also has a crew on their way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story, we'll update this post as we get new information.