Man found shot to death inside vehicle under Eastex Freeway

Deputies said the man was shot by someone driving a red Mustang.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was found shot to death Monday under the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston.

Several witnesses reported that the man was stopped at a stoplight at the intersection of Aldine Bender and the Eastex Freeway when a red Mustang pulled alongside him and someone inside that vehicle started shooting.

The driver of the Mustang drove off after the shooting.

The man, who appeared to be driving a black or blue four-door sedan, rolled through the intersection and crashed into a barrier under the Eastex Freeway. He was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Deputies have no suspect information. The only detail they have is the vehicle they were driving.

If you have any information on this shooting scene, please call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Department.