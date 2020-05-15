Man found shot to death inside hotel room in northwest Houston

It's unclear what led to the shooting, but police said they are in the process of interviewing people they believe may have been involved.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death overnight Friday at a hotel in northwest Houston.

This happened around midnight at the Extended Stay America in the 13200 block Champions Centre Drive.

Houston police did not provide many details but said the man was found shot to death inside one of the rooms at the hotel after residents reported hearing a disturbance and a gunshot.

Some witnesses say the man may have forced himself inside the room while others reported the man was already inside with other people.

Several people who detectives believe may have been involved in the shooting have been taken downtown for questioning.

It's unclear if anyone has been charged at this time.

