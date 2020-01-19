HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Saturday night in the Third Ward.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Truxillo Street. Police said a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities do not know a motive. They are looking for suspects and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or Houston Police’s homicide division at (713) 308-3600.

