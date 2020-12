Details surrounding this shooting are limited at this time.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was found shot to death overnight Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

Investigators have very little information on the shooting at this time.

There is no suspect info and the victim has yet to be identified.

This happened at about 12:20 a.m. at the Timberwalk Apartments located in the 5600 block of Timber Creek Place Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for any updates.

Update for 5600 Timber Creek Place male found deceased in parking lot https://t.co/FY0twQWkMZ — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 10, 2020