Man found shot to death in parking lot of Gulfton-area apartment complex

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night at an apartment complex in the Gulfton area.
Police responded to the complex in the 6500 block of Hillcroft around 9 p.m. Thursday after residents there reported hearing gunshots. Officials found the man shot to death in the parking lot.
Police do not have any witnesses other than the residents who reported hearing gunshots. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).