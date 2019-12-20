HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was found shot to death in a north Harris County home overnight.

This happened just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Kowis Street.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim shot multiple times inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting have not been released.

No other information was available.

