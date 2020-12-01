HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was found shot to death Saturday night at an apartment complex near the Greenspoint area.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said neighbors reported hearing a single gunshot at the Trails of Dominion Park apartment complex in the 200 block of Dominion Park at about 10 p.m.

Ten minutes later they found the 37-year-old victim lying dead on the stairs.

The victim's girlfriend told deputies he was headed to his car to go to a nearby drugstore when she heard the gunshot.

Deputies said it appears the man made it to his car, was shot, but managed to make his way back to his apartment building before he collapsed and died.

It doesn't appear this was a robbery because the man's car keys and car was still on the property, deputies confirmed.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and no known witnesses.

Detectives are hoping surveillance video can help them identify a suspect.

