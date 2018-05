HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are investigating a man that was found shot to death at an apartment in Channelview.

The Harris County Sheriff Office said the shooting happened in the 16400 block of Woodrow.

We are investigating the apparent shooting death of a man at an apartment in the 16400 block of Woodrow in the Channelview area. PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/JzD4fEXl6i — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 16, 2018

It is unclear if any suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with KHOU 11 for more details.

© 2018 KHOU