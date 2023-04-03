HPD: Investigation underway after man found in Meyerland Kroger parking lot with gunshot wounds

Houston police said the man drove to the Kroger after being shot twice in the north Houston area.

HOUSTON — A man is in the hospital after he was found with two gunshot wounds in a Kroger parking lot Saturday morning, according to Houston police.

The discovery was made just after 5 a.m. at the Kroger on S. Post Oak Road, which is near the Meyerland area.

Police said the man was found "coming in and out of it" in the parking lot after he was shot. According to HPD Sgt. Rossow, the shooting actually happened in north Houston near Watonga Boulevard. Rossow said that the man told his mom about the shooting while he drove before he stopped at the Kroger.

Rossow said the man was taken to the hospital and is currently stable. Meanwhile, police are gathering evidence at the scene of the shooting.