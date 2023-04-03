HPD: Investigation underway after man found in Meyerland Kroger parking lot with gunshot wounds

HOUSTON — A man is in the hospital after he was found with two gunshot wounds in a Kroger parking lot Saturday morning, according to Houston police.
The discovery was made just after 5 a.m. at the Kroger on S. Post Oak Road, which is near the Meyerland area.
Police said the man was found "coming in and out of it" in the parking lot after he was shot. According to HPD Sgt. Rossow, the shooting actually happened in north Houston near Watonga Boulevard. Rossow said that the man told his mom about the shooting while he drove before he stopped at the Kroger.
Rossow said the man was taken to the hospital and is currently stable. Meanwhile, police are gathering evidence at the scene of the shooting.
Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800.