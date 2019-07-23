HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies want to know who shot a man found on the side of the road overnight.

This happened just before midnight late Monday on Fry Road and Plantation Grove Trail in northwest Harris County.

The victim is in critical condition, but fortunately, investigators say he’s expected to survive.

Investigators say the young man, who’s between 17 to 21 years old, was found on the side of road by a woman who was able to flag down a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy and get him help.

Investigators say man was with a gunshot wound to the head and airlifted to a hospital.

At this time, deputies not sure if he was shot along Fry Road or if he was dumped at the location.

However, they say there was another shooting not too far from this scene Monday night. They’re now looking into whether the two shootings are related.

investigators don’t have a motive or a suspect description, but they’re hoping to canvas this area later Tuesday for surveillance video.

They’re also asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

