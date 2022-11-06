Man discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in field, deputies say

Police say multiple people were detained and questioned in the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was discovered with multiple gunshots wounds in a field of a construction site, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies made the discovery around 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the 12800 block of N Houston Rosslyn Rd. in northwest Harris County.

Deputies were responding to a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they say the man's body was found in the field of a construction site, which is across from a 24/7 tire shop.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Several people inside the tire shop were detained and are being questioned in connection with the shooting.