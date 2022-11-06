Man discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in field, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was discovered with multiple gunshots wounds in a field of a construction site, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies made the discovery around 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the 12800 block of N Houston Rosslyn Rd. in northwest Harris County.
Deputies were responding to a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they say the man's body was found in the field of a construction site, which is across from a 24/7 tire shop.
The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.
Several people inside the tire shop were detained and are being questioned in connection with the shooting.
Deputies did not say if any of the detained people are suspects. The condition of the victim was not released.