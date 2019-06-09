CROSBY, Texas — Harris County investigators are trying to sort out what happened to a man found lying in a Crosby street with a gunshot wound.

He was found in the 200 block of Nod Avenue in the Barrett Station area of East Harris County.

HCSO deputies say preliminary indications are the man who was shot may have broken into a nearby home and was shot by the homeowner.

He was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Investigators are questioning the homeowner.

Crosby ISD says nearby Drew and Barrett Elementary schools are on lockdown, as a precaution.

Check back for more on this developing story.

