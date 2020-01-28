GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A man was found guilty of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon last week.

Sayantan Ghose's punishment will be determined next month. He's facing five to 99 years in prison.

Divorce and stalking

Ghose and Amanda Harris divorced in December 2008. In 2012, Amanda married Wayne Harris and had a daughter.

Ghose repeatedly showed up at the Harris household uninvited. While the couple was living in Tomball in 2013, Ghose was issued a trespassing warning for showing up uninvited.

In 2015, the couple moved to a home in League City, but Ghose continued to show up unannounced in attempts to visit Amanda and Wayne's daughter, whom Ghose had become obsessed with.

The shooting

On June 28, 2017, Ghose showed up at the Harris home and shot Wayne to death and injured Amanda. The Harris' daughter was 11 at the time and was not hurt.

When Ghose showed up uninvited on the night of the shooting, Wayne and Amanda decided they were going to make a citizen's arrest and held Ghose at gunpoint while they called 911.

The 911 dispatcher told Amanda that she and her husband needed to put down their guns and that police were on the way. The couple complied and put down their weapons.

Ghose then attempted to leave the Harris home, but on his way out, Wayne attempted to stop him.

Ghose then pulled out a gun of his own and shot Wayne seven times, killing him. Ghose then turned the gun on Amanda and shot her twice, in the arm and the leg.

Ghose was seen on surveillance video following Amanda with the gun all the way to the door before she was able to close it.

The Harris' daughter witnessed the shooting.

Ghose fled the scene before police arrived. He was arrested in New Mexico a day later.

What's next

Ghose elected for the court to assess his punishment. Sentencing will be held on Feb. 26.

