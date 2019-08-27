HOUSTON — The sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting along Highway 6 in the Copperfield area early Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the highway near Forest Trails at about 12:05 a.m. They said the victim, an adult male, was found lying in the southbound lanes near a pickup truck.

Paramedics responded, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later. Deputies have not released his identity.

A motive for the shooting has not been confirmed, but deputies said there was an altercation in the roadway – and it could be road rage related.

Witnesses have given different descriptions of the shooter’s vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM