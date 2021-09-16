Man found fatally shot near car at N. Harris County apartments

Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found shot in the parking lot of a north side apartment complex.

The scene was reported early Thursday in the 100 block of Hollow Tree Lane.

“An adult male was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by EMS on the scene,” tweeted the sheriff’s office.

Views from Air 11 showed the man’s body was just outside the open door of a newer model blue Ford Mustang.