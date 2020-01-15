HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Residents at an apartment complex near Jersey Village found a man fatally shot in a pickup truck late Tuesday, deputies said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Steeplecrest Apartments on West Road near Jones Road at about 9:30 p.m. Deputies arrived and found the victim unresponsive in a white Dodge pickup.

The pickup was parked near the complex’s office.

EMS was called, but paramedics determined the man was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office later identified the victim as Tristan Scott Smart, 20. They said he did not live at the apartment complex.

Deputies said there is no known motive or suspects at this time.

The apparent murder is being investigated by the HCSO Homicide Unit. If anyone has any information about the crime, they are asked to contact 713-274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

