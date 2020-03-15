HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon in northwest Harris County.
The alleged shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at the Carrington Place Apartments in the 12700 block of FM 1960.
Deputies found a man shot to death at the apartment complex.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a possible suspect is in custody.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Parks an alternative for fun as preemptive measures to control coronavirus close popular attractions
- Trump tests negative but as coronavirus roils markets, he again threatens Fed chairman
- 'Could be a turning point' | Harris Co. Judge says coming week is huge in keeping coronavirus from spreading
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter