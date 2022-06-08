Man found dead outside restaurant in Stafford, police say

Stafford Police say the two groups got into an altercation just before the restaurant was set to close.

STAFFORD, Texas — The Stafford Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a restaurant Saturday night.

Police were responding to a shooting at Brenda's Taqueria on the feeder of the Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road.

Witnesses told police two groups of people were involved in an altercation. When police arrived, they discovered a man dead outside of the restaurant.

Police said the altercation was between two groups of people that arrived separately but knew each other.

The victim was identified by police as a man who fled the business at the time of the shooting, but was part of one of the groups.

Police did not say if anyone else was injured or if any suspects were arrested.

Anyone that may have information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Garcia with the Stafford Police Department at (281) 261-3950.