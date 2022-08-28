Man found dead outside home in west Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim appears to be a man in his 20s.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside of a home in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about a possible shooting just before 7 a.m. Sunday that occurred on Golden Wave Drive, which is across from Cy Lakes High School.

Gonzalez said the victim is a man who is possibly in his 20s. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

