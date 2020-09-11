Man found dead on Montrose sidewalk Monday morning; police looking for tips and surveillance video

Police said anyone with information or surveillance video that could be helpful in the case can call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.

HOUSTON — Houston police homicide investigators responded to reports of a man’s body found on a sidewalk in Montrose early Monday.

The discovery was made just after sunrise along Richmond near Montrose, police said.

Police said a passerby saw the man’s body and at first wasn’t sure if he was passed out or sleeping, but as they sun came up they saw the blood and called 911

Police arrived and the man was determined to be dead, although the cause of death is under investigation. At this time they cannot rule out if the man was beaten, stabbed or shot.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death and work to identify the victim.