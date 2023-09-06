Police to give update on investigation into deadly bus stop shooting | Stream at 10 a.m.

Investigators initially believed the man died of natural causes until an apparent gunshot wound was discovered.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Troy Finner will be joined by family members of a man who was found dead at a METRO bus stop back in August as investigators are still searching for who is responsible.

Finner will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. downtown to give an update.

What happened?

A homicide investigation is being conducted after a body was discovered in southeast Houston on Aug. 7.

Houston police said they received a call about a "natural" death around 4:30 a.m. at the METRO bus stop near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bellfort Avenue.

As METRO police investigated, they alerted the medical examiner's office, who then discovered the man suffered an apparent gunshot wound. They later determined his injuries weren't consistent with someone who passed away naturally, according to HPD Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir.

"Because of the inconsistency, they notified us and our homicide detectives," Bashir said.

Residents told police they believed the man was someone who lived in the South Park area. METRO confirmed buses do run in the area starting at 4 a.m. and that the bus stops don't have surveillance cameras. However, they are checking footage from buses that service the neighborhood.

