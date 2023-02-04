HPD: Man missing after shooting at NW Houston house found dead inside vehicle

Houston police were looking for James Gerald Martin III after a man was found shot to death inside his home.

HOUSTON — The man Houston police were looking for after another man was found shot to death inside his house was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle, the department said.

Police were looking for James Gerald Martin III, 37, after they went to his home on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Jan. 27 and found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot multiple times. Paramedics were called to the home where they pronounced Ryssdal dead.

Martin and Ryssdal's truck were nowhere to be found.

Three days later, police said they found Ryssdal's truck abandoned off the roadway on Cullen Boulevard near Yellowstone Boulevard.

Two days after that, police said they found another vehicle at Martin's home with a man's body inside. A medical examiner identified the man as Martin and ruled his death a homicide. He too was shot multiple times, police said.

The motive for these shootings is not known. No suspects have been identified.