HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside an SUV at a car wash Wednesday morning.

This happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the car wash located in the 4000 block of Aldine Mail Road in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the victim is in his 40 years and there is evidence of blood.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM