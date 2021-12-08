Police: 23-year-old man found dead inside car in Stafford Walmart parking lot

Police say the victim had apparent injuries but there were no obvious signs that he was a victim of a crime.

STAFFORD, Texas — A 23-year-old man was found dead inside a car in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday night, Stafford police say.

The man has been identified as Marcus Smith from Missouri City.

Police say they found his body around 8 p.m. at the Walmart in Stafford at 11210 W. Airport.

They say Smith was in the driver's seat and had apparent injuries but there were no obvious signs that he was a victim of a crime.

Police are still investigating but they assure the public that this is an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about this scene to call Detective Claunch at 281-261-3961 or Sergeant Ramirez at 281-261-3991.