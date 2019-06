HOUSTON — Police say a man was found dead lying in the middle of the street in northeast Houston overnight.

This happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Brewster.

Houston police responded to a call of a man lying in the street and found the victim. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, they declared the man dead.

Police said there was trauma to the victim’s body and they there may be foul play involved.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM