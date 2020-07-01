HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An attempted burglary at a gun shop may have led to the shooting death of one of the suspects, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that a man, possibly one of the burglary suspects, was later found dead in a roadway from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is just now getting underway at two different scenes in northeast Harris County, not far from Crosby.

Deputies said it was about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when the owner of the gun shop called 911 to report that he had opened fire on two people breaking into his business in the 2000 block of Kennings.

The suspects fired back and fled the scene, but the store owner said he believed he shot one of the would-be burglars.

About 10 minutes later a man in his 20s was found dead in the 3800 block of Morelos, about seven miles away. Deputies said he was in the roadway not far from a car with its doors open.

Homicide and crime scene detectives are on the scene right now.

Anyone with information about the attempted burglary and shootout should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

