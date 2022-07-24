Woman on the run after man found fatally shot in Stafford motel room, deputies say

Deputies say the woman called 911 and stated the man was being sexually aggressive with her.

STAFFORD, Texas — A woman is on the run after a man was found fatally shot at a motel room in Stafford, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began around 7 a.m. Sunday at the Stafford Inn on Murphy Road.

Sgt. Beall says deputies were responding to a 911 call from a woman who stated a man was getting sexually aggressive with her, when she then shot him and left.

Deputies confirmed the victim was deceased at the scene. A cellphone was recovered outside of a motel room that deputies believe belonged to the victim. Investigators confirmed the initial 911 call came from that phone.

Beall says the woman then left the scene with a gun and in a silver vehicle, which deputies believe is the victim's car.

Investigators expect to release more information on the search for the woman at a later time.

Beall says they have surveillance video of the incident and are working through finding more information from it.

The victim had been renting the motel room for three days, according to Beall.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.