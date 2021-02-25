Man found dead in driveway after reports of gunfire in neighborhood near Missouri City

Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A man was found dead in the driveway of a home in the Missouri City area late Wednesday, Houston police said.

Sgt. Jimenez said there were reports of gunfire around 10 p.m. in the 15000 block of 4 Winds Drive.

Police responded and found the man's body along with 15 to 20 shell casings nearby. No suspects were located.

Neighbors reported hearing the gunfire, but at this time there’s no description of the shooter.

Police hope surveillance cameras from nearby homes will give further clues.