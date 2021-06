Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a black Hummer was spotted leaving the location.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was found dead Friday evening following a drive-by shooting in east Harris County.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 14400 block of Longview Street. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one man was found dead at the scene.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a drive-by shooting at the 14400 blk of Longview Street. One adult male has been confirmed at the scene. A Black Hummer was seen fleeing the location. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/jat9w2KZWE — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 19, 2021

