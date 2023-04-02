Sheriff: Man found dead outside Baytown home after possible domestic violence incident

Details are limited, but we're told the man may have been shot in the back.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in front of a home in Baytown, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Sunday at a home on Wallflower Avenue near the East Freeway.

According to Gonzalez, the man was found dead in front of the home after a possible domestic violence incident. Details are limited, but we're told he may have been shot in the back.

This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene and we'll update this story if and when we get more information.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.